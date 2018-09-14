HOUSTON — Team Rubicon is a group of military veterans doing a balancing act.

They're preparing to clean up after Hurricane Florence on the East Coast, while continuing to help after Harvey here in Houston.

#TheStruggleIsReal ::: @TeamRubicon_6 is working to help rebuild more than 100 homes in #HOU, while also helping folks in #Hawaii, while also preparing to deploy resources to the Carolinas! The team of military vets are looking for a few good men, women to help! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/WEoZUmsoFK — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) September 13, 2018

Right now, they're rebuilding the home of a single mother in Pearland and they have plans for several more rebuilds in our area over the next two years.

But with the Carolina's bracing for Florence, Team Rubicon is stretched thin. They could use your help.

The process to get cleared takes a couple of days. You can start by clicking here.

Team Rubicon is already preparing people, staging supplies to respond to the Carolinas, all while building everything else.

They're putting out a call for help on Instagram. Spread the word.

Stay informed on what our team is doing in response to #HurricaneFlorence and incoming storms around the world. Click the link in our bio!

