Live updates: important information, closures as dangerous winter storm approaches Houston area

With a forecast that includes dangerous icy roads and frigid temperatures as low as 9 degrees

HOUSTON — As a brutal Arctic freeze threatens to bring dangerous ice, sleet, snow and single-digit low temperatures, you can get the latest updates and information right here.

Friday updates

4:05 p.m. - Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration in all 254 counties in response to severe winter weather that is impacting Texas. The Governor is continuing to deploy state resources available to assist local officials.

3:45 p.m. Officials say de-icing helps but roads will still be slick and dangerous if we get ice. They are urging everyone to stay home Sunday and Monday unless it's an emergency. If you have to get out, here are some tips for driving on ice.

3:40 p.m. Houston Public Works is helping TxDOT with about 100 dump trucks. Crews plan to put out a pre-treatment mixture of magnesium chloride with sand Saturday on nearly 100 roads and bridges. If ice becomes present on the roadways over the weekend, our trucks will depart Sunday or Monday to de-ice the roads. We will also have crews ready to respond to water leaks and fallen tree limbs. Please advise viewers to report water main breaks and fallen trees to 311.

3:30 p.m. TxDOT crews have been out all day working to prepare area highways for the possibility of ice.

3:10 p.m. METRO will temporarily suspend operations of all transit services beginning Monday, Feb. 15, through Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to freezing weather across the region. METRO HOV/HOT lanes will also be closed. All METROLift trips scheduled for those dates will be cancelled. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center to reschedule.

3 p.m. City of Houston Municipal Courts will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 15, through Tuesday, February 16. Normal business hours will resume Wednesday, February 17



2:55 p.m. To ensure the safety of patients and staff, Legacy Community Health clinics will be closed on Monday, February 15th, due to the arctic freeze expected to affect our region. All Telehealth appointments will continue on Monday as planned.