Rare phenomenon | Two named storms could reach the Gulf at the same time. The last time this happened was 1933.

Tropical storms Laura and Marco both have the potential of moving into the Gulf around the same time, and both could become hurricanes.

All eyes are on the Gulf right now.

Tropical storms Laura and Marco are both on track to move into the Gulf within the next several days.

Both are forecast to become hurricanes. If that happens at the same time in the Gulf of Mexico, it'll be the first time two hurricanes are active at the same time in the Gulf.

But it won't be the first time two named storms are active at the same time there. The last time there were two named storms in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time was 1933, according to Colorado State University Meteorologist Phillip Klotzbach.

On Sept. 5 of that year, a powerful Category 3 hurricane barged ashore in Brownsville, Texas, killing 40 people and causing $16.9 million in damages. It became known as the Great Cuba-Brownsville Hurricane of 1933.

At the same time, a tropical storm was pounding Cedar Key on Florida's Gulf side.

Just 23 hours before Brownsville was slammed, the Treasure Coast hurricane made landfall on Florida’s east coast as a strong Category 3. That was the shortest time ever between two hurricanes making landfall in what went on to become the second busiest hurricane season in history.

Having two named storms in The Gulf almost happened again in 1959 when Tropical Storm Beulah shared the Gulf with a tropical depression that never became a named storm, according to noaa.gov.

In 2002, two storms missed being in the Gulf at the same time by just a few hours. After striking Daytona Beach on Sept.4, Edouard crossed central Florida into the Gulf. It dissipated before Tropical Storm Fay developed on Sept. 5. Two days later, Fay moved inland near Palacios and quickly dissipated.

Fujiwhara effect: Could they merge into one storm?