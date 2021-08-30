Tulane University cancels classes through Sept. 12, will evacuate students to Houston

The university is evacuating to give the city time to repair and reinstate power and other critical services after Hurricane Ida crippled New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University is closing its campus and canceling classes in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Classes will resume online from Sept. 13 through Oct. 6 in order to "give the city time to repair and reinstate power and other critical services," the university said in a statement.

In-person classes on campus will resume on Oct. 11, following fall break.

Beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m., the university said the remaining students on campus will be evacuated via bus to a hub in Houston. Students were told to pack no more than two pieces of luggage, their computer and valuables.

Tulane said it's establishing a hub in Houston to provide food and lodging at no cost to students until they can get home.