ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The tropics have been quiet across the Atlantic and Caribbean so far in August, but that doesn't mean September will stay that way.
One of the more reliable weather computer models, the ECMWF (European), is beginning to show some consistency with each update in developing a low-pressure system early next week in the Bahamas.
"The tropical wave will enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week and has potential to develop into a tropical system," said KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner. "However, it's too soon to forecast what it may become or where it may go."
Meteorologists look for consistency each time a computer model updates: If each update shows the same weather feature, a forecaster's confidence in that feature actually developing increases.
It's not all that surprising that there are more hints of tropical activity this time of year. So, relax for now. It's summertime. This happens. And, the peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10, which is when there's the highest number of storms on average.
NHC: Tropics heat up near Africa
National Hurricane Center and KHOU 11 meteorologists are keeping their eyes on a more likely area of development right now off the African coast. This area has a 50-percent chance in the next five days of developing into a tropical depression while a system moves over open water.
The European model strengthens the system as it moves into the central Atlantic. So, too, does the GFS model. While it's way too early to say whether the system affects any land or the U.S., it doesn't appear to pose a threat to Texas.
No matter what happens with these two systems, tropical moisture will dump heavy rain on the Greater Houston Area through Labor Day.