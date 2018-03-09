ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Gordon has picked up steam as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

National Hurricane Center forecasters upgraded storm Monday to Tropical Storm Gordon from a weaker Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven. As of the 5 p.m. update, maximum sustained winds were at 50 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of Southwest Florida (including Charlotte County), and the Keys as the storm moves through. Those are issued when maximum sustained winds are forecast to be 39 mph or greater.

Forecasters also issued a tropical storm warning for parts of the Alabama and Mississippi coasts as the storm is expected to make landfall there late Tuesday into Wednesday. They, too, placed much of the coastline under a hurricane watch as the storm has the potential to strengthen into a hurricane.

A hurricane warning is now in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border. This means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area.

Gordon's greatest impact to Tampa Bay will be increased chances of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Although there will be a break in the activity Monday morning, rounds of showers and storms begin to move through starting in the afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall is likely to fall across parts of South Florida, where flash flooding could occur.

Where will Tropical Storm Gordon go?

There is very good weather computer model consistency that Gordon will continue to organize over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and move northwest in the general direction of the north-central Gulf coast and making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana or Mississippi coast by Wednesday morning.

It's too early to say how strong this may or may not be upon making landfall midweek, although a weak tropical storm looks most likely. It's important to remember that forecasting intensity is the most difficult part of any forecast and the least understood.

The finer details of how strong and how much rain will continue to be refined over the coming days.

