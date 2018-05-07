MIAMI -Tropical Storm Beryl, second tropical storm of the season, has formed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm formed Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters say it is no threat to Texas at this time and likely to fizzle before becoming a threat to land.

Subtropical Storm Alberto became the first named storm of the 2018 season.

It formed in May, just before the June 1 start of hurricane season. It dumped heavy rain on the southeastern United States.

Five people died in North Carolina after Alberto made landfall.

It caused $50 million in damages.

