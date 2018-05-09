PENSACOLA, Florida — Tropical Storm Gordon is blamed for the tragic death of a Pensacola toddler.

Two-year-old Zaryanna Gillis was killed when a large tree limb crashed onto her family’s mobile home, splitting it in half.

She was lying in her mother’s bed when high winds brought the tree limb down.

"I heard something crack like it was breaking, and then I heard a scream, and then it went away," a neighbor told WKRG.

Relatives describe Zaryanna as a joyful little girl.

“Everybody just grab your little ones because you never know, it may be your last time holding them,” a relative told KHOU. “We’re really gonna miss Zaryanna. I’m gonna miss her smile, her laughter, her running behind, chasing her brothers, her sisters. She’s really gonna be missed.

No one else in the mobile home was hurt.

Zaryanna is believed to be the only death related to the storm, which made landfall Tuesday night just west of the Alabama/Mississippi line.

