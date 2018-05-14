HOUSTON -- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

According to the NHC, there's a 40 percent chance over the next five days that this system develops into a subtropical or tropical cyclone.

Even if there's no development, this large area of thunderstorms will bring some much-needed rain to much of Florida this week. The weather system will have no impacts on Houston or the rest of SoutheastTexas, which are in a dry pattern for the foreseeable future.

If the system does develop into a named storm it will be called Alberto. Hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1.

