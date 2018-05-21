HOUSTON -- The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure over the Caribbean.

This low will be drifting northward into the Eastern or Central Gulf.

As of the Monday morning assessment, the Hurricane Center only gives this area of disturbed weather a 20 percent chance for development through the next five days.

Latest forecast graphic from the National Hurricane Center

KHOU 11 News will be watching this system, but even if this would develop into something tropical, it looks like it will be staying east of Texas.

Hurricane season starts June 1st.

