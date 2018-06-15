HOUSTON - Although all Houstonians are hoping for the best this hurricane season, it’s better to be safe than sorry which means being prepared.

Here is a checklist of things that should be done before a storm hits:

For a home:

1) Clean out or repair gutters and downspouts. Gutters clogged with sticks or leaves can cause water damage to the interior and exterior of a home and cause a leaky roof.

2) Check the roof, including any skylights to make sure all the shingles are in place and there are no holes. It may be a good idea to check your roof from the attic as well.

3) Trim back trees as heavy rain can cause branches to snap or whole trees to uproot.

4) Make sure storm drains around your home are clear of debris. And think ahead to anything that could easily clog one like flower pots or furniture then secure them.

5) It’s not a bad idea to have a few sandbags as an extra layer of protection around a door.

When it comes to a vehicle, make sure the tank is topped up before a storm hits.

And a reminder, never drive into high water, as just 2 feet is enough to sweep away almost any vehicle.

It's important to make sure your family has an emergency plan in place that includes any pets. Whether that's hunkering down with a stocked cupboard of food, water and emergency supplies or an evacuation plan.

