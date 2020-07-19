Tropical wave making its way to the Gulf; chances of development are low

The National Hurricane Center said this tropical wave has a low chance of development.

A tropical wave near Puerto Rico is expected to make its way to the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The National Hurricane Center said this tropical wave has a low chance of development as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico this week, but it's going to bring a surge of tropical moisture to our region, likely on Thursday and Friday, according to KHOU 11 meteorologists.

TRACKING THE TROPICAL WAVE

The tropical wave is expected to move west-northwestward over the next several days and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday.

It will then move across the central Gulf on Wednesday and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance is currently producing disorganized shower activity.