Tracking the tropics: Tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico has 70% chance of development

The tropical wave moved into the Bay of Campeche Friday, increasing its chances for tropical growth. The KHOU 11 Weather Team is monitoring.

A new tropical wave is drawing interest in the southern Gulf of Mexico, more precisely the Bay of Campeche, west and south of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

Why are we monitoring this tropical wave?

Well, the wave has spent the majority of the last few days over land, stagnant in any intensification or organization. Friday, it moved offshore and into the Bay of Campeche where water temperatures are more than suitable, along with the overall environment, being very conducive to tropical growth.

Wind shear is also very low. Wind shear is a change in wind speed and direction with height. This forces a system to become tilted and not ventilate properly, disrupting or even destroying storms. Without wind shear, the vertical growth of the system is uncapped.

Also, a notable absence of dry air. Think about it. Tropical systems are moisture-ridden super soakers, they flourish in humid, tropical environments. Dry air, if present could be pulled into the circulation and choke off any development.

So we’ve got all the ingredients for the recipe, what’s the forecast?

On Friday, the U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunters, based at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, used a recon aircraft to survey the storm. These recon missions are critical data collections that will be ingested into computer models to get even more accurate forecasts for storm direction and intensification.

Before the flight Friday, the National Hurricane Center upped the development odds to 70% based on satellite and buoy data. The recon aircraft will serve to sample the storm, find a center of circulation and directly measure winds to see if they are in fact strong enough to warrant an upgrade.

What does an upgrade look like?

If winds come in under 39 mph, it would be upgraded to a tropical depression. If winds are 39mph or greater it would be designated a tropical storm and get a name, Danielle.

With all that listed above, the system has the opportunity to become a tropical storm. The only problem is that it has to do so within a small window of time.

Its general track only keeps it over water, which is its fuel source, for about another 24 hours. Models thus far have been consistent in bringing whatever 99L becomes into the Mexican coast, south of Brownsville, Texas. That is not set in stone as models have only been able to guess where the center of 99L is and model a track off of that.

So far, 99L has been verifying northeast of those locations. This is why recon data is so critical. It will give an almost exact location of its center and that can be used for future computer modeling of the storm.

As for impacts to southeast Texas, direct impacts are not expected. Moist, tropical air will be pushed in our direction and that moist air interacting with our lingering boundary offshore will act to enhance our rain chances later in the weekend and a good chunk of next week.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is monitoring this wave and will be pushing updates to our website and all social media platforms through the weekend.

