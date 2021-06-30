Tropics update: Potential Tropical Cyclone Five could become a tropical storm overnight or tomorrow

The system has a 70% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of formation within five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the tropics and a system in the Atlantic has our attention.

The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five Wednesday afternoon. The NHC said the broad low-pressure area has a high chance of forming into a tropical storm as it becomes better organized Wednesday night and Thursday.

70% chance of formation through Friday afternoon

90% chance of formation through Monday afternoon

If it forms into a Tropical Storm, it will be named Elsa. It could pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the system's center was about 1,195 miles east of the Windward Islands (Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica, Martinique). It's moving to the west-northwest at around 21 miles per hour. The system has maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph with higher gusts. It's expected to get stronger over the next two days.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Barbados, St. Vincent, the Grenadines, St. Lucia and Martinique. On its current path, the system is expected to pass over the islands on Friday, move into the Caribbean Sea on Friday afternoon or evening and then move near the southern coast of Hispanola on Saturday.

The NHC said the system has become better organized since Tuesday. It's expected to continue moving west-northwest at about 20 to 25 mph for the next day or two. Conditions are favorable for development, according to the NHC.

There's a chance for scattered showers Wednesday afternoon, although the downpours will not be as widespread as they have been in previous days.

Since the ground is saturated, be on the lookout for isolated street flooding. Temperatures will struggle to get into the 90s with most spots seeing highs in the 80s.

We should get a break from the heavy downpours on Thursday and Friday before they return Saturday and through the holiday weekend. The rain chances remain high early next week as well.