x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

weather

Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the coast of the Carolinas

This is the second named storm that has formed before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Strom Bertha has formed off the coast of the Carolinas.

This is the second named storm that has formed before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Bertha has sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving northwest at 9 mph.

Credit: 10Weather

RELATED: Florida's tax holiday on hurricane supplies begins Friday

RELATED: NOAA predicts 'busy' season with 3-6 major hurricanes

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter