Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the coast of the Carolinas

This is the second named storm that has formed before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Strom Bertha has formed off the coast of the Carolinas.

This is the second named storm that has formed before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Bertha has sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving northwest at 9 mph.

What other people are reading right now: