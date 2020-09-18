Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the Atlantic; Gulf system could become Tropical Storm Alpha

We’ve run through all the names of the Atlantic hurricane season. And we’re still at the height of hurricane season!

Tropical Storm #Wilfred Advisory 1: Wilfred Forms in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic. Get Out the Greek Alphabet For the Rest of 2020. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2020

So what happens with the next named storm? Well, the National Hurricane Center will have to use the Greek alphabet.

After Wilfred, it’ll be Alpha, Beta, Gamma and so on.

And it may not be too long until we see Tropical Storm Alpha. Tropical Depression 22, the storm we have been tracking in the Gulf the past several days, could very well become Tropical Storm Alpha Friday.

Names from the Greek alphabet have only been used once. That was during the deadly 2005 season with 28 named storms, including Katrina, Rita and Wilma.

They got all the way to Zeta that year when a storm formed in December after the season ended.

Here is the full list of Greek alphabet names that could be used in 2020:

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Delta

Epsilon

Zeta

Eta

Theta

Iota

Kappa

Lambda

Mu

Nu

Xi

Omicron

Pi

Rho

Sigma

Tau

Upsilon

Phi

Chi

Psi

Omega

