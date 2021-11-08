The Turks and Caicos islands, southeastern Bahamas and parts of Cuba are also expected to feel the effects of Fred beginning Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fred weakened into a tropical depression Wednesday evening while moving over central Hispaniola — but that doesn't mean Florida is in the clear from potential impacts.

As of the 8 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving to the west-northwest at 15 mph. It's located about 55 miles southeast of Haiti.

According to the NHC, the center of Fred is forecasted to move over Hispaniola overnight before nearing the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday.

By Friday, the tropical depression is expected to move north of the northern coast of central Cuba.

Little, if any change, in strength is expected overnight, the NHC said in its latest advisory but a slow re-intensification is forecasted to begin on Thursday.

The Dominican Republic has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast to Cabo Frances Viejo.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Southeastern Bahamas and several Cuban provinces.

The track of the system will greatly determine its status through the second half of the week into the weekend. Tracking over the mountainous islands of the Caribbean is expected to contribute to limiting its development.

That said, as the storm moves north of Cuba into the weekend, it could bring an increased chance for showers and storms to Florida. It is still too early, however, to nail down specific details regarding what the system will bring a few days down the road, much less who will see those impacts.

Right now, it's important to just keep checking back on the latest forecast to see how the system evolves as it tracks through the Caribbean over the next few days.

Behind Tropical Depression Fred is Invest 95-L, another system being tracked by the National Hurricane Center. It currently has a 30-percent chance of development into a tropical depression or storm.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Tropical Storm Grace.