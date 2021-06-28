Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Danny

It is a 45-mph storm moving toward the South Carolina coastline.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is on the books.

A tropical depression hanging off the South Carolina coastline has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danny, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Recent radar data and information from an ongoing Hurricane Hunters mission shows the storm had strengthened, the NHC said. It is a 45-mph system located about 35 miles east of Beaufort, South Carolina, according to the latest advisory.

Gusts greater than 45 mph are possible.

Danny is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall into parts of South Carolina and Georgia. No major impacts are expected in the Tampa Bay region.