HOUSTON — Tropical Depression 17 formed in the western Gulf of Mexico Friday morning, but does not appear to be a threat to the Texas Coast.

The National Hurricane Center reports the depression formed just after 9:30 a.m. The depression is expected to merge with a cold front and become post-tropical Friday night.

The storms track currently has it forecasted to head northeast towards the Louisiana coast making landfall sometime after 8 p.m.

The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system Friday afternoon.

Tropical Depression 17 formed in the western Gulf of Mexico Friday morning, but does not appear to be a threat to the Texas Coast.

NOAA