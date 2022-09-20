Tropical update: Tracking Hurricane Fiona and new tropical wave heading toward the Caribbean

Invest 98L now has an 80% chance of development and could eventually threaten the Yucatan, Cuba and possibly even the United States.

HOUSTON — We're still near the peak of hurricane season, and the tropical Atlantic has gotten busy.

We are currently tracking four different spots out there, but that tropical wave east of the Caribbean with an 80% chance for development has our attention. This one has the potential to develop in the Caribbean Sea later this week. If it does indeed develop, it could eventually threaten the Yucatan, Cuba and maybe even the United States.

The Hurricane Center is running its suite of tropical models, the "spaghetti" models. They suggest a track through the Caribbean, then show increasing amounts of uncertainty as it heads west.

None of these systems will impact the Houston area this weekend. However, we'll be keeping a close eye on things over the coming days.

Hurricane Fiona update

Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety.

The storm's eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory's capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas. Storm surge could raise water levels there by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Fiona will likely strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Bermuda on Friday, the hurricane center said. It may impact Nova Scotia and Newfoundland this weekend.

Tropical Storm Gaston