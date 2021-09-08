Eyes on the tropics: We're tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 in the Atlantic

A 'Potential Tropical Cyclone' is a disturbance that is not yet a tropical cyclone but expected to be soon.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team and National Hurricane Center are keeping a very close eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone 6.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves through the Lesser Antilles. The next name on the list is 'Fred.' That could happen tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico beginning tomorrow, then in the Dominican Republic by Wednesday.

We’re keeping a close eye on it as it moves through the Caribbean. This is the latest track and spaghetti model.

By the end of the forecast period models diverge, one reason why the cone of uncertainty gets wider the farther out in time you go. More variable in play that can alter the entire path. Nothing to be concerned about but something to pay attention to. @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/HSYweyzhmQ — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) August 9, 2021

It has been 31 days since a named storm (Elsa) existed in the Atlantic basin.

The last advisory issued from the National Hurricane Center came on July 9. Since then the basin has remained very quiet all while the Eastern Pacific experienced an uptick in activity. Typically, a rule of thumb is that when the Pacific is active, the Atlantic is not and vice versa.

Why?

Well, the atmosphere has large-scale circulations, areas of rising motion and areas of sinking motion. The active locations, in this case, the Pacific, are active because of large-scale rising motion helping to facilitate storm development. That rising motion is balanced by sinking motion, which is occurring in the Atlantic and other areas of the Pacific. Large-scale sinking hasn’t been the only issue with getting the Atlantic to wake up, Saharan dust plumes have kept the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere dry as a bone. Tropical systems need a moist, humid environment and that wasn’t found in the Atlantic the past month.

Fast forward to now, what’s changed?

For one, the calendar. Climatology favors an increase in Atlantic tropical activity as we enter the middle of August as the oceans near their peak in terms of temperatures and all other ingredients become primed this time of the year. The Saharan dust, though, is still very much present has retreated a bit farther north allowing for some thunderstorms to cluster and try to begin and organize.

A lot of chit chat about 'Invests' in the Atlantic. Do you know what an 'Invest' is? Drop some knowledge on your friends with this... @KHOU #khou11 (P.S. the L changes to an E in the EPac & a C in the CPac) pic.twitter.com/pgF1ZT7YQp — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) August 8, 2021

First, let's address what an invest is. Invest is short for "investigative area," the number cycles from 90 to 99 and then repeats, just to keep track of them. The "L" at the end signals that the investigative areas we are referencing are in the Atlantic. If it was a system in the eastern Pacific the letter would change to an ‘E’ and so on for other basins.

Overall, the environmental conditions are far from ideal to be conducive for any sort of large-scale development. In fact, the two areas are struggling against numerous factors. For one, the dry, Saharan air to the north may get pulled into their circulations. That would choke off the storm and stall any development potential. Upper-level winds, although not terribly strong, are enough to force a young, disorganized system to wobble and become tilted. Hurricanes and tropical storms are vertical heat engines. When they become tilted, they are no longer effectively pulling energy from the ocean and dispersing it to developing convection.

Heading forward over the coming days, these variables will continue to weigh on the systems preventing any quick development. However, the National Hurricane Center has placed both systems at a 40 to 50% chance of developing within the next five days. Both systems are located in an area called the MDR, or Main Development Region. This time of the year, it begins to become the favored area for tropical development.

The tracks of these systems typically head towards the Leeward and Windward islands before turning more northwesterly and looping out to sea, but certainly, that is not always the case. Models are having a tough time coming to an agreement on just how strong these storms may become, that is if they even become named systems in the coming days.

Right now, there is no threat to Southeast Texas, but it does highlight the need to pay attention to what’s happening as we near the peak of the season in about a month on Sept. 10.