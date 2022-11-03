Thousands crowd small Missouri town to see fully exposed Tower Rock

The landmark was mentioned in the journal of explorers Lewis and Clark more than 200 years ago.

PERRY COUNTY, Missouri — The low water levels on the Mississippi River are exposing more than just sandbars. It's also bringing new light, literally, to historic structures like Tower Rock, also called, Grand Tower, located near the small community of Brazeau Township, Perry County, Missouri.

The small town with a population of around 200 people has seen its population expand dramatically in the last few weeks as tourists flock to view the now fully exposed Tower Rock.

The journey to get here includes several winding roads and multiple hills, and valleys. Just a few weeks ago, the area was overcrowded with tourists coming in from all over the region to get a view of the towering island. There were even reports of a train impacting visitors' vehicles that were parked along the tracks.

TRAIN ACCIDENT: One of our photographers was at Tower Rock (MO side) this evening after a train damaged multiple... Posted by WFCN News - Illinois on Sunday, October 16, 2022

Tom Suzor, who is visiting Tower Rock via motorcycle with a few of his friends says the sight is really something to see in person. "I think it's pretty impressive. I don't think you are going to see it exposed like this...it's never...I've never read or heard anything about having this kind of exposure due to low river in my lifetime."

Suzor says he and his friends often ride their motorcycles along the Mississippi River as it provides scenic views and those nice, winding roads.

Other tourists checking out the rocky wonder say they saw pictures and videos online and had to check it out for themselves.