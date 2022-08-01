Tornado Warning for Liberty County until 6:30 p.m.; Tornado Watch for Houston area until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued the watch for much of Southeast Texas. Here's where that watch area covers.

HOUSTON — A Tornado Watch for much of Southeast Texas by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center continues until 10 p.m.

Ten counties are covered in the watch area: Chambers, Liberty, San Jacinto, Waller, Grimes, Montgomery, Trinity, Harris, Polk, and Walker counties.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in the area. During the watch, you should review your tornado safety procedures and be prepared to move to a safe place if threatening weather approaches.

Saturday's watch came after multiple Tornado Warnings were issued as storms moved north-by-northeast across the Houston area. Those warnings were allowed to expire and no major damage was reported.

Radar confirmed two tornadoes touched down -- according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis.

If you're in the path of a tornado, you should seek shelter in an interior room, take cover and stay away from doors and windows.

LOCAL FORECAST: Storms possible all weekend

Sunday: A few overnight storms could produce about an inch of rain. The more active severe threat moves in between 2:30 and 6:30 a.m. After that, the overall trend for Sunday will be less rain as a new cold front moves through. The rain should move offshore by 2 p.m.

The main severe threat will be for periods of strong wind and localized heavy rain. There is also a marginal risk to see a spin up by way of a waterspout, and brief tornado or two.

A few spotty showers could linger in the Houston Metro for the Texans tailgate. What else will linger? The warmth! Temps hover in the mid 70s most afternoon. The record stands at 80 degrees so likely in the clear but still not very winter-like temps.

You can track the rain all weekend long using our live interactive radar.

