HOUSTON — Parts of North Texas were slammed by storms and heavy rain early Wednesday morning, leading to flooding in a garage at Dallas Love Field.

The same weather system is expected to push across the state throughout the day, increasing Houston's chances for rain and storms this evening and overnight. Extensive flooding is not expected as the storms will be quick-moving. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says we could get maybe an inch to 1 1/2 of rain tonight.

The National Weather Service says areas closer to Houston and Houston proper have a severe weather risk from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Here are the details...

WEATHER TIMELINE:

WEDNESDAY: Seventy percent rain chance by 10 p.m. Wednesday the NWS Storm Prediction Center has its eyes to the west of Houston. By 9:30 p.m. there will be a line of strong storms stretching from Dallas to near Corpus moving eastward. Closer to midnight is when we are expecting the heaviest rain to push through Houston.

THURSDAY: The storms move through quickly, but there will be a lingering rain chance for your early-morning commute Thursday. Expect wet roadways even after the rain clears. By 6 or 7 a.m. the rain should be long gone, says Chita. By 8:30 a.m. the line of storms and rain will be pushing into Louisiana. A north wind will follow, bringing Texas some cooler and more comfortable conditions.

FRIDAY: A beautiful day with a high of 82 and mostly sunny. Winds out of the north at 10 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and nice both Saturday and Sunday with early-morning temps in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 80s. Winds shift back out of the south, however, which means humidity will return. Sunny weather leads us into Monday as well.

