NOAA shares satellite images of severe weather in Houston

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service confirmed at least EF2 damage after a tornado swept through southeast Houston on Tuesday.
As the severe thunderstorms moved across the Gulf Coast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite closely monitored the activity along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.
Along with the high winds, hail, and lightning, several tornadoes were reported.
Below is a look at the imagery from the GOES-East satellite.
NOAA’s Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison also shared both visible and infrared images from Tuesday’s storms.
Take a look at them below: