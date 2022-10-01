Kingwood residents cleaning up after storm damage from tornado

Neighbors say, even though the storm moved through quickly, it left behind a trail of damage including uprooted trees that smashed through cars and homes.

HOUSTON — The residents in the Kingwood area can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to severe weather impacting their community.

Residents continue to clean up after the weekend’s severe weather left splintered trees on top of homes and cars all over the neighborhood after an EF-1 tornado ripped through.

Neighbors said, even though the storm moved through quickly, it left behind a trail of damage, including uprooted trees that smashed through cars and homes.

Jimi Hummel was fast asleep when the tornado ripped through her neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

"The alarm went off, and I reached up to get it, that's when it hit and i was like what is that, and that's when i realized what it was," Hummel said.

Hummel was one of the lucky ones. Other then some minor damage to the roof, her house was spared.

Several of her neighbors on the other hand took on major damage.

Meanwhile nearby, Humble was one of the hardest hit spots in the Houston area. The police chief there confirming a tornado damaged several businesses and homes.

A couple dozen homes are still without power after losing it early Sunday morning. CenterPoint crews are hoping to turn their lights back on by late Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, clean-up efforts are to continue through the week.