Tips to keep your home cool during the heatwave

HOUSTON — With several consecutive triple-digit temperature days in the forecast, keeping a home cool isn’t always as simple as cranking the air conditioning. Experts say to keep things running smoothly it’s better to look at the big picture.

Jeff Denny with Air Specialists Heating and Air Conditioning said they are already seeing double the call volume from two weeks ago.

“We had 50 service calls within the first two hours of opening on Saturday morning,” Denny said.

And this is only the start of the heatwave. Denny shared some tips to keep AC units performing well and indoor temperatures as comfortable as possible.

When it comes to air-conditioning units, Denny says it’s important they’re able to breath.

“Cleaning out the condensing coils. Making sure the evaporator coils are clean.”

He says changing air filters is also important.

Most units can comfortably bring the inside temperature down by about 20 degrees.

“Realistically, whenever it’s 95° outside, 75° inside your home is a great temperature.”

Denny says a lot of heat comes through the windows so keep windows covered with blinds, curtains or heat-reducing foil.

Ceiling fans are helpful at keeping air moving if the blades are spinning in the right direction. Blades should spin counterclockwise when it’s hot and clockwise when it’s cool.

Drafty doors can also let in unwanted heat. A simple fix is applying a weather flap or wedging a towel in front of the door to block the heat.

Check your lightbulbs. Incandescent bulbs produce heat and use more energy than LEDs.