HOUSTON — When it comes to heat-related illnesses, senior citizens, infants and children up to 4 years old are the most vulnerable, as well as those who are overweight, and those with heart and respiratory illnesses.

How do you prevent heat-related illnesses? Drink lots of water. If you’re working or exercising outside, limit it to early morning or the evening when it’s cooler. But if you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens or pets in an unattended vehicle. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen. Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

The heat is nothing to play with. In fact, high body temperatures can lead to brain damage, other organs shutting down and even death. 15 people died due to heat-related illnesses last year. That’s why the Houston Health Department is urging you to check on young children, elderly relatives, friends and neighbors to make sure they don’t have heat exhaustion or stroke.

When it comes to children playing outside, remember playground equipment can get really hot under the sun, so touch it before letting the kids go down that slide. Of course, keep an eye on kids at the pool, even if they have flotation devices. Keep new swimmers and non-swimmers within arm’s reach, and never leave kids alone near any body of water.

SIGNS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION

A lot of sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Your skin may be cool and moist

Heat exhaustion can then lead to heat stroke when the body is no longer able to produce sweat, meaning the body can’t cool down. Your body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher in 10 to 15 minutes. The skin will be red, hot and dry, and you’ll experience a throbbing headache.

