Tips for Houstonians as major cold front heads our way

First, it will be rain and then freezing temperatures. What else would you have expected?

HOUSTON — The roads were wet Wednesday night but temperatures remained tolerable.

By Thursday, it might be best to star off them altogether.

A cold front is inbound and it will be the catalyst for major changes over the coming days. As the front rolls through, there is the chance for isolated strong cells, including gusty winds and the potential for small hail.

Exactly which roads will be affected is unknown, but the Texas Department of Transportation said it will make a decision Thursday morning on the best roads to pre-treat.

TxDOT will spray a saltwater mixture on the spots of concern and if a bridge or overpass does freeze, they'll apply a rock mixture to make it safer to travel.

TxDOT says that if bridges and overpasses are icing over, it's best to stay home.

When you are at home, you need to be aware of the fire dangers that come along with cold weather.

Keep everything at least three feet away from fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters.

Never use your over to heat your home.

Do not bring barbeque grills inside or leave them burning in a garage.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a major concern during cold weather events.

The Harris County Fire Marshal highly recommends installing a carbon monoxide detector to alert you of dangerous levels. Some detectors plug into walls and others are battery operated.

CenterPoint Energy said it is more prepared now than it was during the winter storm in 2021, although this event is not expected to be as bad as it was last February.