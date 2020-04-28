Timeline: Strong storms threaten Greater Houston Area again overnight

You may want to leave the alerts on your phone enabled as you sleep tonight so you can be aware of any severe weather moving in.

HOUSTON — There could be another round of severe weather overnight with damaging straight-line winds that could gust up to 70 mph. That means possible power outages, especially on the north side.

When the first round of storms pushed through Tuesday afternoon, a couple of funnel clouds were spotted in Wharton County but there are no reports of damage.

STORM TIMELINE

TUESDAY 10 p.m. — Chance for rain increases again late tonight into very early Wednesday morning From north Harris County and areas north, the Storm Prediction Center says there's a threat level of 3 out of 5. Houston and communities south of here are at threat level 2.

WEDNESDAY 12:05 a.m. Now is the time to start watching the radar for any severe activity moving in from the north. Our northern communities -- including Montgomery County and Walker County -- will get the bad weather first, starting around midnight.

WEDNESDAY 2 a.m. — Take a look at that Futuretrack radar for Wednesday morning. See how the storm line segments (red) are bent... or 'bowing' out? That's what we call a 'bow-echo' and it indicates the threat for damaging straight line winds.

WEDNESDAY 4 a.m. — 80% chance for rain across our area as the severe weather threat continues and moves into the Houston area; the chance for severe weather is mostly on the north side and north of Houston.

WEDNESDAY 6 a.m. — The worst of the weather should be moving toward the coast and out of our area, although many of our coastal communities will have a slight risk of severe weather

WEDNESDAY 10 a.m. — Scattered showers and a few storms continue through the morning

WEDNESDAY 12 p.m. — By lunchtime and the afternoon the rain chance drops dramatically, leaving only partly cloudy skies

WHAT TO EXPECT

We ask that you stay weather aware and since this is an overnight event and we recommend that you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. The KHOU app is one of those ways that we highly recommend. Here's what you need to know:

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST

Once we get past Wednesday morning, rain chances will decrease and things will start to heat up! Full sunshine and big temperatures will greet us heading into the end of the week and weekend. We'll make our way into May, on Friday, with highs into the 90s. The record daytime highs for the weekend are; Friday - 94 in 1947, Saturday - 96 in 1964, and Sunday - 93 in 1890. While we won't be look to race past these records, we'll certainly be in their ballpark range.