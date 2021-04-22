TIMELINE: Severe rain, hail possible Friday as cold front makes it way towards Houston

No widespread flooding is expected but some areas may see some standing water from fast-falling rain.

HOUSTON — Widespread severe rain, along with gusty winds and hail, is possible Friday afternoon as a cold front makes its way to the Houston area.

The counties north and west of Harris County, like Austin, Montgomery, and Polk, are more likely to see the worst of the severe weather and could get as much as 2 inches of rain Friday evening.

Other areas should anticipate half an inch to an inch of rain, which is much needed after the drought-like conditions we have been experiencing.

WHAT TO EXPECT FRIDAY

There is a 90 percent chance of rain starting Friday afternoon.

Friday 7 a.m. - There will be a few pockets of scattered showers across the Houston area to start the day.

- There will be a few pockets of scattered showers across the Houston area to start the day. Friday 3 p.m . - The rain starts to pick up ahead of the cold front making its way towards the Houston area, specifically in the counties north and west of Harris County. Some of these areas could even see large, damaging hail and gusty winds. Signs of rotation are possible with any of those storms, but the chance of seeing a tornado develop are low.

. - The rain starts to pick up ahead of the cold front making its way towards the Houston area, specifically in the counties north and west of Harris County. Some of these areas could even see large, damaging hail and gusty winds. Signs of rotation are possible with any of those storms, but the chance of seeing a tornado develop are low. Friday 9 p.m . - More rain expected as the cold front pushes through the area.

. - More rain expected as the cold front pushes through the area. Saturday 7 a.m. - The rain pushes out and we get drier, cooler air for much of the day as temps warms up to the upper 70s, low 80s.

