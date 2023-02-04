Severe storms expected in North Texas this evening

The main threats with these storms will be very large hail and damaging wind gusts, but a few strong tornadoes are in play as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The active week of severe weather across the U.S. continued Sunday, this time across parts of North and Central Texas.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large portion of North Texas under a level 3 out of 5 "enhanced" risk for severe storms. A lower-end threat for an isolated severe storm extended into parts of Southeast Texas.

LOCAL FORECAST: Championship Monday looks hot

The main threats with these storms will be very large hail and damaging wind gusts, but a few strong tornadoes are in play as well. As a result, a tornado watch has been posted for much of North Texas through 11 p.m.

A tornado watch could also be issued later on this evening for some parts of Southeast Texas.

The SPC has highlighted DFW and the surrounding areas in a 10% tornado probability. That means there is a 10% chance of a tornado occurring within 25 miles of a given point. The hatching over the area means there's a chance to see EF2 to EF5-strength tornadoes within 25 miles of a point.

These are significant odds and part of why a level 3 out of 5 severe risk was introduced.

An initial batch of rain and storms has already moved through DFW and headed toward Oklahoma. However, a dry line is far to the west and will act as the forcing mechanism for additional storms this evening.

As the evening continues, isolated and discrete supercell thunderstorms capable of producing very large hail and a few tornadoes will develop along and ahead of this dry line. These storms will generally move west to east, although some could drift south over time.

After tonight's severe weather threat, attention will turn to yet another storm chance on Tuesday. This severe setup has the potential to be more significant than the tornado outbreak that just moved through the Midwest on Friday. Right now, these storms remain well north of the Houston area and Southeast Texas.

Meteorologists social media

Kim Castro on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Pat Cavlin on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Chita Craft on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram David Paul on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Tim Pandajis on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram