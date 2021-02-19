Winter storm aftermath: Texas roads ice over again after overnight freeze | Live updates

A hard freeze warning was in effect until 9 a.m. Friday, but today's sunshine across the state will help thaw things out.

HOUSTON — Another hard freeze came to the Houston area overnight and will last through the early-morning hours, but there is continuing good news about the electricity in our region.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, there were 8,100 CenterPoint customers in the Houston area still without power. That's a much smaller number than the days prior, although these poor residents had to deal with the bitter cold overnight.

Texas road conditions

As far as Texas roads go, we are seeing ice and snow still on the ground from Central Texas through the Hill County and into North Texas. Be careful if you must travel in the morning hours — especially on bridges and overpasses. Areas as close to Houston in the Cypress area also had icing earlier this morning where 290 westbound is closed at Grand Parkway.

The icons on this drivetexas.org map indicate where ice and snow are still impacting some roads as of 9 a.m.:

Winter Storm Resources

Relief

Friday updates

8:50 a.m. - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects to come out of emergency conditions later this morning.

“There is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions,” Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said.

8:40 a.m. - Houston police are clearing a line of people that lined up a water distribution site after they said they were blocking the METRO Houston stop. The site was set to open at 11:30 a.m.

DOZENS lined up hours before water distribution site opened up. Now @houstonpolice has cleared the line bc they don’t want people blocking the @METROHouston stop. They’re asking people not to line up & come back at 11:30. Now ppl are driving around confused & they dk what to do. pic.twitter.com/dr5UkkoCyw — Anayeli Ruiz (@AnayeliNews) February 19, 2021

8:03 a.m. - If you must hit the roads this morning, be very careful on bridges and overpasses. Especially in the lanes near the shoulder. Yesterday's moisture has frozen again. Most of our surface roads are okay. Ice is a real problem in our northwestern communities.

As of this posting, ice is reported at:

IH-10 KATY MANAGED LANE Eastbound After SH 6

IH-45 Northbound At WOODLANDS PKY/ROBINSON RD in Montgomery County

IH-69 Southbound At FOSTORIA RD in Montgomery County

SH-242 Eastbound At IH-45 in Montgomery County

SH-242 Westbound At IH-45 in Montgomery County

BELTWAY 8-WEST Southbound After US-290 NORTHWEST

Tomball Tollway Northbound At Northpoint Blvd

Tomball Tollway Southbound At FM 2920/ Waller-Tomball

SH-146 Northbound Between SH-225 to Missouri St

SH-225 Eastbound At SENS to SH-146

IH-10 Westbound Between Cane Island Pkwy

IH-10 Westbound Between EAGLE LAKE RD

IH-10 Eastbound At Cane Island Pkwy

IH-10 Eastbound At EAGLE LAKE RD

FM-529 Westbound At STEFKA RD to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE

FM-529 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE to STEFKA RD

FM-1887 Northbound At Stefka Rd to DIORIO RD

US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy to Field Store

FM-1887 Southbound At DIORIO RD to Stefka Rd

SH-159 Northbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE to FM-3346

SH-159 Southbound At FM-3346 to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE

SH-6 Northbound At US-290 to CEDAR CREEK RD

SH-6 Southbound At CEDAR CREEK RD to US-290

SH-105 Westbound At LEE TURNER RD to PEACH CREEK

SH-105 Eastbound At PEACH CREEK to LEE TURNER RD

----

12 a.m. - A hard freeze warning is in effect through 9 a.m.

Temperatures will be below freezing until late Friday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures of 15 to 25 degrees are possible across portions of Southeast Texas. In Houston proper, temps will be in the 20s. Areas north will be in the teens. Protect your pipes, plants and most importantly - people and pets.

Thursday updates

9:41 p.m. - Harris County Sheriff's Office officials said they responded to an arson call at a church on Littlecrest. The church and an attached residence were on fire, but no one was inside.

District 2 responded to an arson call at 4700 Littlecrest Rd. A church & attached residence were in flames. Westfield FD responded and made entry and found the structure vacant. @HCSO_D2Patrol @HCSO_Patrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_LECommand @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/E27g4Bdlyx — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) February 19, 2021