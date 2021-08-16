LIVE Updates: Strong storms flood some Houston streets, cause power outages

A lot of rush hour drivers were caught off guard when heavy downpours caused high water on several Houston roadways.

HOUSTON — A round of thunderstorms roared through Houston Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, hail and a lot of thunder and lightning.

The downpours dumped 3 inches on some areas, causing flash flooding on several roadways and making driving treacherous.

By 6 p.m., things had calmed down and the water was slowly receding but traffic is still a mess.

A lot of rush hour drivers were caught off guard, including right in front of our station on Westheimer near Chimney Rock. We saw two people trying to push their car to higher ground.

We are getting reports of several high water locations across the Houston area. This happened just minutes ago right in front of our Galleria studio and the water is steadily rising. #khou11 #HouNews



LATEST FORECAST:

Others pulled into our KHOU driveway to wait it out.

On nearby Bering street, we saw flooded vehicles abandoned by their owners. Others tried to pull into a church parking lot to wait for the water to recede.

Hard to see, but flooded vehicles on Bering at Westheimer Motorists pulling into church lot to avoid high waters.

KHOU 11's Xavier Walton also captured high water and cars going through it in the Galleria area.

You should never try to drive through high water so turn around, don't drown.

Pop up showers the last 48 hours packing a punch here in #Houston Lots of lightning & you can hear the thunder echo. Meantime another car was going the wrong way down a one way.

Xavier also tweeted video from Hidalgo Street near the Galleria where some cars were going the wrong way on a one-way street.

Flooding in the Galleria area. This is off Hidalgo St. next to the mall You can see cars going the wrong direction down a one way.

At 5 p.m., CenterPoint reported more than 33,000 customers without power.

Unfortunately, that means a lot of traffic lights are out which is slowing rush hour even more.

#Houston As the severe weather rolls through our area, visit our Storm Center to stay on top of power outages via Outage Tracker and sign up for our Power Alert Service to receive outage alerts and estimated restoration updates: