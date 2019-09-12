HOUSTON — Get ready to shiver, shake and chatter your teeth. Houston is about to get rolled by a strong cold front that will send the temperatures plummeting Tuesday.

What's worse? Temperatures Monday should easily make it to 80° or better before the temperatures tank late Monday night while you sleep. Therefore the punch in the kisser will be all the more potent on Tuesday when temperatures won't make it out of the 40s.

Ouch.

What's worse yet? How about a cloudy, windy and wet day to boot. Not only will it be cold but it's going to be raining lightly for the better part of the day. Therefore prepare accordingly, fellow Houstonians.

As with most cold blasts, this one especially, won't last long. By Wednesday, the cold air begins to abate as the clouds clear out and sunshine allows our temperatures to warm into the upper 50s -- a 10°+ improvement over Tuesday.

On Thursday, the clouds will quickly fill back in making for a very gray, overcast day. That also means temperatures will be chillier; only making it into the low to mid 50s thanks to the lack of sun.

By Friday into the weekend, the sun returns and temperatures begin to march towards the 70s by Saturday and Sunday all under sunny skies.

Will we freeze?

No.

Some of the far northern areas (Houston and Trinity counties) could flirt with freezing on Wednesday morning but nothing locally.

Christmas Weather

I know some are wondering what Christmas might have in store this year. I've only been able to see out to Christmas Eve as of this entry and so far I don't see anything worth getting excited over.

So those hoping for some wintry mischief will once again be disappointed. However, if there's any silver lining at all, it's that anything that far out in model-land rarely, if ever, happens as advertised anyway.

Right now, Christmas Eve looks clear and chilly but again, that WILL change.

Do you like my stories? Please gimme a follow on twitter by clicking HERE. I'm on instagram also! You can find me at @blakestakes08.