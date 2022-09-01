x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Viewers share storm damage photos after severe weather rolls through Houston area

There were downed trees and power lines in areas like Humble, Kingwood and Montgomery County, viewers reported.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Severe weather passed through the Houston area Saturday night and early Sunday morning damaging trees, power lines, businesses and even homes.

The Humble area appeared to get the most damage as a suspected tornado ripped through the city.

RELATED: Buildings destroyed, multiple trees down from suspected tornado in Humble

Humble Police Chief Ken Theis said a possible tornado hit downtown Humble at about 1:30 a.m. and moved northward causing significant damage to multiple businesses and residents.

Humble damage

Credit: KHOU
Credit: KHOU

Kingwood damage

The Kingwood area was also impacted by the severe weather. Trees were broken in half and some of them landed on houses and cars.

Credit: KHOU
Credit: KHOU
Credit: KHOU

Montgomery County damage

Credit: KHOU 11
Powerful winds blew a fence over and caused some tree damage at the Hodge Podge Lodge in Montgomery County.
Credit: KHOU 11
This restaurant in Montgomery County was damaged in Saturday's storms.

If you have any pictures of storm damage in your area, email web@khou.com or send your photos in the 'Near Me' section of the KHOU 11 app

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

In Other News

Building destroyed in Humble after suspected tornado