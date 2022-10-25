Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area

Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County.

HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday.

KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The Woodlands near the North Freeway and FM 1488. There was more damage just off Airline and Berry with downed trees across the roadway.

Videos taken in Huntsville sent in by viewers gives you an idea of how strong the winds were during that overnight storm.