Storms flip airplane upside down at Hooks Airport

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Storms Wednesday night left their mark on the Houston area including serious damage at Hooks Airport in northwest Harris County.
A KHOU 11 viewer sent in photos of a small plane that had been flipped upside down by winds.
Another photo showed a larger plane that had been scratched up badly.
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis said wind gusts in the Tomball area were clocked in at 63 mph. However, that pales in comparison to the gusts record further east.
One gust at Bush Intercontinental Airport was clocked at 97 mph. That was at 9:04 p.m., and according to the National Weather Service, that’s the highest gust ever recorded there.