HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Here's a list of the shelters open across southeast Texas:
- Humble First Assembly of God Church - 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338
- St. Timothy Lutheran Church - 14225 Hargrave Road, Houston, TX 77070
- White Park Community Building - 225 White Park Dr, Anahuac TX 77514
- First Baptist Church Hamshire - 25304 TX-124, Hamshire, TX 77622
- Beaumont Civic Center - 701 Main St., Beaumont, TX 77701
- Orange County Convention Expo - 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630
- Grace Community Baptist Church - 22044 Burrell-Wingate Road, Beaumont, TX 77705
- YYAFA - 170 HWY 418, Silsbee, TX 77656
- MCTX East Montgomery County Senior Center - 21679 McCleskey Road, New Caney, TX 77357
- Wildwood United Methodist Church - 8911 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354
- Saint Simon's and Saint Jude's Catholic Church - 26777 Glen Loch Road, Spring, TX 77381
- Gallery Furniture - 6006 I-45 between Tidwell and Faulkner. No pets allowed.
- Lakewood Church - 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027
As more shelters open, we will post to this page.
