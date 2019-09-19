HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Here's a list of the shelters open across southeast Texas:

Humble First Assembly of God Church - 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338

St. Timothy Lutheran Church - 14225 Hargrave Road, Houston, TX 77070

White Park Community Building - 225 White Park Dr, Anahuac TX 77514

First Baptist Church Hamshire - 25304 TX-124, Hamshire, TX 77622

Beaumont Civic Center - 701 Main St., Beaumont, TX 77701

Orange County Convention Expo - 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630

Grace Community Baptist Church - 22044 Burrell-Wingate Road, Beaumont, TX 77705

YYAFA - 170 HWY 418, Silsbee, TX 77656

MCTX East Montgomery County Senior Center - 21679 McCleskey Road, New Caney, TX 77357

Wildwood United Methodist Church - 8911 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354

Saint Simon's and Saint Jude's Catholic Church - 26777 Glen Loch Road, Spring, TX 77381

Gallery Furniture - 6006 I-45 between Tidwell and Faulkner. No pets allowed.

Lakewood Church - 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027

As more shelters open, we will post to this page.

