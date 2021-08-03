Why your family should have an out-of-state 'check-in' contact | Severe Weather Awareness Week

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft has a few tips for Texas families.

HOUSTON — All this week we are bringing you some tips to keep your family safe and prepared in the event of severe weather:

> It's a good idea to have a NOAA weather radio handy — just in case the power goes out and your phone dies, you'll still know what's going on

> Choose a friend that's out of state as your go-to "check in" contact — family members know to call this person in the event your family gets separated

> When it comes to thunderstorm safety, it's important to know the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning:

during a watch, think "be prepared” as severe thunderstorms are possible and near your area

during a warning, think "take action” as severe weather has been spotted, indicating imminent danger

for lightning- there's the 30/30 rule. if you spot lighting, count to 30 — if you can't get to 30 before hearing thunder, it's best to go inside.

and stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last boom of thunder

> Finally, a tip on flood safety: copy any important documents and seal them in a watertight container in case of any water damage to your home. And as always, know the rule when in a vehicle during heavy rain — turn around, don’t drown. If you can’t see where the road and curb go, assume it is too deep for your car.