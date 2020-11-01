OIL CITY, La. — At least three people have been killed in a storm system that moved across northwest Louisiana Friday night and Saturday morning, according to a report by KSLA.

The Shreveport-based outlet reported that two people died off Davis Road in Bossier Parish, citing a local sheriff's official.

Another person, described as an elderly man, was reportedly killed when a tree fell on his house around 1 a.m. Saturday in Caddo Parish.

His wife, who was with him at the time, was unhurt, KSLA reported.

Storm damage has prompted the closure of part of Interstate 20 in Webster Parish.

The storm is part of a line of storms making their way across Louisiana over the weekend. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected in the New Orleans area Saturday morning.

