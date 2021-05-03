Multiple first responders were called to a massive car wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers on Interstate 35 on Johnson Road near Waxahachie Monday night.

The North Texas region again experienced several weather watches and warnings as severe weather and hail rolled through the area, just five days after previous storms did the same.

Multiple first responders were called to a massive car wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers on Interstate 35 on Johnson Road near Waxahachie Monday night. Three 18-wheelers are flipped over and the road median has shifted, according to reports from the scene. Emergency responders are using the jaws of life to extract people from at least two of the trucks. The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene, along with multiple fire departments.

Other cars look to be pushed over as well. The Italy Police Department said three people were pulled and transported from those three semi-trucks that turned over. All three were transported to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Elsewhere in North Texas, Hood County emergency dispatch officials reported multiple downed power lines Monday night. Oncor reported outages affecting nearly 13,000 customers in the region as of 10 p.m.

Emergency officials said the Crossing Place Church located on Highway 377 lost its roof.

A tornado reportedly touched down in Hill County, near Blum, Texas. There were also reports of downed power lines and trees, as well as some structural damage.

Up to tennis-ball-sized hail has been reported in some areas of North Texas, with hail being reported in Azle, Aledo, Argyle, and other areas.

DFW International Airport has delayed arriving and departing flights because of the storms.

Last week, some North Texans reported up to baseball-sized hail, and several cars took severe damage from the weather.

