Lightning strikes NW Houston apartments as storms leave some damage overnight

HOUSTON — Residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex were forced to evacuate late Tuesday after lightning struck their homes.

It was just before 10 p.m. when residents alerted their neighbors to the fire in the 7000 block of Westview Drive.

One resident said he heard the loud clap of thunder and felt his home shake, and a short time later he was alerted to the flames. He and his pets escaped unharmed.

Houston firefighters made entry into the roof to put out the flames and keep it from spreading to multiple units.

There were no injuries.

On Homestead at Parker, there were reports of metal sheeting that blew into the roadway along with tree limbs early Wednesday. Houston police helped to clear those out of the road.

Jensen Drive near downtown had an underpass flooded early Wednesday and was impassable, but overall there were no widespread reports of street flooding.