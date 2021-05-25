Jeff Lindner: We'll want to watch our northwest and western communities today due to Flash Flood Watch

Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner talks with KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft about Houston's recent flood threat

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft this morning spoke with Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner about the recent flood threat in Houston and what we can expect with Tuesday’s weather.

Lindner said Tuesday afternoon’s biggest threat is going to be, again, “if we see some of those really heavy rainfall rates in a short period of time and kind of looking at some of the stuff this morning, going into this afternoon, maybe a little bit of a focus over towards western Harris County, northwest Harris County.”

Lindner also said Montgomery and Waller Counties should be watched closely Tuesday afternoon:

“A little bit of a signal there that we could get some heavy rains in that area this afternoon. And those creeks in northwestern Harris County remain high. They've been high since last week. Luckily, we haven't had any significant flooding from all of this rain over the last week. But the creeks and the bayous are high. And so they're not going to be able to handle significant amounts of rain. So we start getting up to three, four or five inches. We are going to be concerned, especially in the northwest part of Harris County, where the bridges and creeks, the area, that's all the heavy rain yesterday over on Greens Bayou and Gardiner's bayou, kind of the northeast part of the beltway.”

He also discussed Houston's "hot spots" when it comes to flooding: areas where drains are blocked by debris or construction. Also those underpasses and low-lying frontage roads or mainlanes that tend to flood. On Monday, portions of I-45 North and 288 South were under water.

Today's forecast calls for more scattered downpours through the afternoon as a Flash Flood Watch continues until 7 p.m.

Flash Flood Watch in effect

Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following counties, are under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday: Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris, Matagorda, Montgomery, Waller, Washington and Wharton.