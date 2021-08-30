Houstonians heading east to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida, including CenterPoint crews

About a million customers were said to be without power after Ida's landfall.

HOUSTON — More than 200 CenterPoint Energy employees and contractors will head out early Monday to help restore power to our neighbors in Louisiana.

They are leaving from three different service centers across the Houston area, rolling out at sunrise.

All of New Orleans was in the dark overnight with nearly a million customers reportedly without power across the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ida, which has now been downgraded a tropical storm. The only buildings with lights have a backup power generator.

Power crews are ready to work, but the companies involved warn that some Louisianans could be without power for days — perhaps even weeks.

The Houston crews heading to Louisiana are helping out in Baton Rouge. Crews are coming from other states as well.

UPDATE: And they’re off!

More than 200 @CenterPoint employees & contractors just left to help restore power to #Louisiana.

The crews final destination - Baton Rouge. They’ll be there for at least 2 wks.

Their message to our neighbors “Help is on the way.” @KHOU #hurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/wijselo10I — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 30, 2021

They’ll be helping for at least two weeks.