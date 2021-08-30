Houstonians heading east to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida, including CenterPoint crews

HOUSTON — More than 200 CenterPoint Energy employees and contractors will head out early Monday to help restore power to our neighbors in Louisiana.
They are leaving from three different service centers across the Houston area, rolling out at sunrise.
All of New Orleans was in the dark overnight with nearly a million customers reportedly without power across the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ida, which has now been downgraded a tropical storm. The only buildings with lights have a backup power generator.
LIVE BLOG: Get the latest updates on Ida's impacts here
Power crews are ready to work, but the companies involved warn that some Louisianans could be without power for days — perhaps even weeks.
The Houston crews heading to Louisiana are helping out in Baton Rouge. Crews are coming from other states as well.
They’ll be helping for at least two weeks.