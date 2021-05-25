More heavy rain on the way: Flash Flood Watch continues until 7 p.m. tonight

I-45 and Highway 288 are no longer impacted by Monday's high water, but we could see more flash flooding today.

HOUSTON — Storms rolled through the Houston area on Monday, causing a big mess on the roads.

Will we see a repeat again today? Some parts of town yesterday got more than 7" of rain, especially on the city's northeast side. And on the south side, flooding was reported along Highway 288. Thankfully, the high water spots there and on I-45 have since receded.

But KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft warns we could see another 1 to 2" of rain widespread today. If any of these downpours stall out or linger, then that rain total could go even higher.

"There could be isolated areas of street flooding, especially early this afternoon," said Craft.

With the grounds still very saturated, we're looking at a continuing Flash Flood Watch for much of the Houston region and Southeast Texas.

Flash Flood Watch still in effect

Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following counties, are under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday: Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris, Matagorda, Montgomery, Waller, Washington and Wharton.

Are you sick of the rain... Flash flood watch in effect today. Another 1-2" of rain and then starting tomorrow rain chances dramatically drop! Because of ALL the recent rain thats why this watch is in place. Be careful out there @KHOU on TV right now #khou11 #HtownRush pic.twitter.com/0jChzXcm22 — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) May 25, 2021

When will the rain go away?

Tuesday, the rain chances stay high at 80 percent, but we are starting the morning dry. While some parts of town, especially the northeast side, picked up more than 7" of rain on Monday, Meteorologist Chita Craft says Tuesday we could pickup another 1 to 2" widespread. Some areas could get more if the downpours stall out or "train" over the same region.

By Wednesday, rain chances drop down to about 30 percent, then high pressure moves in to keep the rain chances down and the temperatures start to rise leading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Right now, long-range models have us being spared any shower activity for Memorial Day itself.

Images from Monday's flooding

As the ran fell, we saw plenty of photos and videos of high water, including this scene from Atascocita, where one person had to be rescued.

And Twitter user @PastorJaimeG captured these two videos of driving in high water. First, video from northeast Houston...

And going back to Atascocita, Barbara sent these photos showing the high water there.