Strong winds rip roof off E. Houston building; 2 house fires reported during lightning storms

The KHOU 11 News team is tracking some damage across our area from overnight after strong storms swept through.

HOUSTON — Firefighters in Houston and Sugar Land stayed busy overnight after at least two house fires and a reported building collapse.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip from each of these three scenes overnight

The causes of the incidents are under investigation, but they happened as gusty winds and intense lightning swept through the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Building damaged by strong wind

Along I-10 East, just east of 610 in east Houston, firefighters responded to reports of a collapse at an industrial building. Firefighters found the building’s doors were blown in and part of the roof was peeled back. No injuries were reported there, but the upstairs offices were greatly damaged, firefighters said.

Sugar Land fire

In Sugar Land, a family’s home on Buffalo Springs Court caught fire around 10 p.m. Witness video showed flames shooting from the roof of the home. The fire was put out after about 15 minutes, and no injuries were reported. Neighbors alerted the family inside to the fire so they could get out safely.

SE Houston fire

In southeast Houston, firefighters responded to a home on Andwood around 1 a.m. It took about an hour to get the fire under control. The flames were mostly coming from a garage area. The family was alerted and was able to get out unharmed.