This is a breaking news story and will be regularly updated.

A tornado brought severe damage to a stretch of Dallas late Sunday, leaving behind a path of destruction that included businesses and home.

At least one tornado was reported Sunday night north of Dallas Love Field, but a full assessment was expected Monday morning to determine the extent of the storms and the damage.

As of early Monday, city officials said there were no reported fatalities or serious injuries.

Damage in Dallas

There was significant damage at a number of businesses and home in Dallas, specifically in the area from Royal Lane to Northwest Highway, north to south, and from Interstate 75 to Harry Hines Boulevard, east to west.

Late Sunday, there were approximately 35 traffic signals with no communication, according to the City of Dallas.

Residents who see a downed power line, should call 311. The city also recommended that residents in areas with damage stay inside.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they responded to a structure collapse at Walnut Hill Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard.

Seven people made it out safely, according to DFR, but a crew was still searching the structure.

There are also reports of gas leaks north of Walnut Hill. If you smell natural gas or suspect a natural gas leak, leave immediately and call 911 and the Atmos Energy 24/7 emergency line at 866-322-8667.

WFAA reporter Alex Rozier posted about damage in a number of locations along Walnut Hill, including at Harry Hines Boulevard and just east of Denton Drive.

DFR also said they had received multiple calls for people injured in their homes by broken glass.

Here are just a few of the businesses and buildings reporting damage:

St. Marks School at 6331 Orchid Lane

The shopping center at Preston and Royal Lane

The Home Depot at Forest Central Drive and I-75

Walnut Hill Elementary School

Little Ceasars at Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane

7-Eleven at Walnut Hill and Monroe

The Preston Hollow neighborhood

Fire station 41 had its roof and other parts torn off by high winds, and was left uninhabitable, according to DFR. No one was injured.

Reckless Rock Radio KNON 89.3 FM had no programming Sunday night due to storm damage in its recording studio, according to a Facebook post. All staff are safe and uninjured.

Damage in Richardson

In Richardson, emergency workers are responding to reports of damage in the south-central part of the city. According to a Facebook post from the City of Richardson, there are multiple downed trees and damaged buildings with debris in the area, in addition to massive power outages.

Richardson is also dealing with multiple reports of damaged gas mains and downed power lines as well. Richardson ISD is also assessing storm damage to its schools.

In additional a number of main roadways will be closed until repair work is completed. City officials warned this could slow the morning commute.

The closures are in the following areas:

Centennial Blvd. between Bowser Rd. and Grove Rd.

Abrams Rd. between Buckingham Rd. and Park Bend Dr.

Bowser Rd. between Centennial Blvd. and Buckingham Rd.

Coit Rd. at Spring Valley Rd (open but treated as a 4-way stop)

Damage in Garland

In Garland, damage was reported along a stretch of Miller Road.

There was major structural damage was reported in the residential area northeast of Shiloh & Miller, according to police.

Damage in Sachse

Six houses were significantly damaged in the 6800 block of Eastview Drive in Sachse, according to the city.

Four of the houses were no longer inhabitable, but no injuries had been reported.

The city said first responders were on scene, but further damage assessment would take place in the morning.

Power outages

As of 5:10 a.m, Oncor is reporting more than 2,700 outages affecting customers, including in the following counties:

Collin: 6,212

Dallas: 70,526

Denton: 808

Ellis: 5,202

Tarrant: 15,900

Check the power outage map here

"According to Oncor, there are approximately 65,000 customers in Dallas experiencing a service interruption due to this storm. The City is preparing to open Bachman Recreation Center at 2 a.m. for people seeking shelter," the City of Dallas wrote in a statement early Monday morning.

Flight delays/cancellations

Dallas-Fort Worth International:

Check your DFW flight status here

Dallas Love Field:

Check your Love Field flight status here

Photos/videos from around the metroplex

We've heard reports of downed power lines in Midlothian, in addition to the various power outages in the above counties and hail reports from multiple areas. Please stay safe and seek shelter.

Here's a brief look at what we've seen around North Texas:

Tornadoes and hail reported in North Texas Storms spotted in Rockwall at The Preserve. Hail in Paradise, Texas Hail Storm damage at KNON 89.3 FM studio near U.S. 75 and Royal Lane. Sunday's storms crushed a portable building at Thomas Jefferson High School near Walnut Hill Lane and Midway Road. Damage at Northway Church at Walnut Hill Lane and Hedgeway Drive after Sunday storms. A portable building at Thomas Jefferson High School was tossed and crushed at Walnut and Midway Sunday night after a tornado hit Dallas. Storm damage at Walnut Hill and Montclair. Storm damage at Walnut Hill and Montclair. Storm damage from Richardson Storm damage from Richardson Storm damage from Richardson

