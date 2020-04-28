Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect: Strong storms moving in from the north

The storms are entering our northern counties right now and will quickly sweep through Houston.

HOUSTON — A line of fast-moving storms is entering the Houston area from the north early Wednesday with wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail possible.

LIVE AT ABOUT 4 A.M. - Chief Meteorologist David Paul will give us another live update

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. today for the entire Greater Houston area.

You may want to charge your phone and download the KHOU 11 app (turn on notifications) so if your power goes out you can still get severe weather information from us.

STORM TIMELINE

WEDNESDAY 3:30 a.m. - Now is the time to start watching the radar for any severe activity moving in from the north. Our northern communities -- including Montgomery County and Walker County -- will get the bad weather first, starting after midnight. Bryan, TX is among the areas getting the first of the bad weather in our immediate Houston area.

WEDNESDAY 3:50 a.m. — Storms continue moving south, entering Conroe and Cleveland, TX areas.

WEDNESDAY 4:15 a.m. — Front line of the storms will be in Spring area, Liberty and Kingwood

WEDNESDAY 4:45 a.m. — By now the worst of the weather will be in the heart of Houston (and entering areas west and east.. Sugar Land, Katy, Pasadena etc) inside the loop and pushing through downtown moving southward.

WEDNESDAY 5:30 a.m. — The storms will continue to move south and into our coastal counties. Rain continues inland into Houston as well.

WEDNESDAY 7:30 a.m. — Our northern communities will start to dry out with the rain clearing.

WEDNESDAY 8:30 a.m. — The rain will be well south and southwest of Houston - our coastal communities will begin to dry out.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for our entire area ends by 9 a.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated hail up to ping pong size is possible along with scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph. Frequent lightning is expected as the worst of the weather blows through.

KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul warns the straight line winds can be damaging, knocking out power for some.

We ask that you stay weather aware and since this is an overnight event and we recommend that you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. The KHOU app is one of those ways that we highly recommend.

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST

Once we get past Wednesday morning, rain chances will decrease and things will start to heat up! Full sunshine and big temperatures will greet us heading into the end of the week and weekend. We'll make our way into May, on Friday, with highs into the 90s. The record daytime highs for the weekend are; Friday - 94 in 1947, Saturday - 96 in 1964, and Sunday - 93 in 1890. While we won't be look to race past these records, we'll certainly be in their ballpark range. By mid-week next week (Wednesday) we'll have a 40% chance for scattered showers again, which is our next real chance for rain.