Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect as storms push south | Watch KHOU 11 live now

The strong storms are starting to clear the Houston area although showers will persist through the early-morning hours.

HOUSTON — A line of fast-moving storms is moving through Southeast Texas with wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail possible. At this time there is no threat of tornadic activity, but the straight line winds can be damaging, warns KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

As of 6:16 a.m. about 140,000 CenterPoint customers were without electricity as the storms push into our southern counties and along the coast. Earlier the outages peaked at about 154,000.

LIVE VIDEO NOW: We're streaming #HTownRush with the morning's weather and news updates from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on this page

The worst of this morning's weather is clearing Houston now.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. today for the entire Greater Houston area. Earlier Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have now expired.

GET ALERTS ON YOUR PHONE: Download the KHOU 11 app

TRACK THE WEATHER: Houston weather radar

STORM TIMELINE

The worst of the storms have cleared the northside (and areas north of Houston) and are mostly along the coast.

6:30 a.m. — The strongest portion of the storms will be right over Galveston Island as areas farther inland continue to get showers and isolated thunderstorms.

7 a.m. — Areas southwest and west of Houston will continue to get some strong storms, but the big line of storms that pushed through earlier in the morning will be moving into the Gulf and along the coast.

8 a.m. — Showers and isolated storms continue along the coast and along I-10 and areas southward. North of The Woodlands and in our northern counties the rain will be clearing out.

9 a.m. — Strong storms are still possible down in Brazoria and the Bay City and Lake Jackson areas. Farther inland and in Houston, light showers persist but it will be much calmer overall.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for our entire area ends by 9 a.m.

10 a.m. — The last of the showers and storms will be pushing into the Gulf of Mexico, leaving us with nicer conditions the rest of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated hail up to ping pong size is possible along with scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph. Frequent lightning is expected as the worst of the weather blows through.

David Paul warns the straight line winds can be damaging, knocking out power for some.

We ask that you stay weather aware and since this is an overnight event and we recommend that you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. The KHOU app is one of those ways that we highly recommend.

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST

Once we get past Wednesday morning, rain chances will decrease and things will start to heat up!

Full sunshine and big temperatures will greet us heading into the end of the week and weekend. We'll make our way into May, on Friday, with highs into the 90s. The record daytime highs for the weekend are; Friday - 94 in 1947, Saturday - 96 in 1964, and Sunday - 93 in 1890. While we won't be look to race past these records, we'll certainly be in their ballpark range. By mid-week next week (Wednesday) we'll have a 40% chance for scattered showers again, which is our next real chance for rain.